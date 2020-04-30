Kenyan RnB singer Otile Brown’s fans have expressed mixed reactions after sharing a video of his ex-girlfriend Nabayet popularly known as Nabbi dancing.

In the video, the Ethiopian beauty was dancing to his new jam Juice, which he released on Wednesday.

He went on to caption the video with the words, “You aint got it , you’re the juice 😊 @nabbi__ ❤️ #juice out on YouTube link on bio #OB #justinlovemusic #wegotnothingbutlove.”

Fans react after Otile Brown shared this video of ex-girlfriend Nabbi

The singer’s words seem to have thrown his fans into further confusion and they demanded to be filled in, into what is going on.

While some appreciated Nabbi’s dance skills, some called on Otile Brown to mend things and wife the Australia based Ethiopian beau.

The last know details of their relationship was Nabbi sharing a black rose on her Instagram page on Valentine’s Day, announcing the end of their less than a year relationship.

Here are some of the reactions;

carey__officiall You two look good and great together

betilina_bf You guys are still together 🔥🔥❤️

linnetwamburu The real definition of a queen we love you so much @nabbi__ 😍😍😍😍😍👸

khamis_vincente 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥@otilebrown @nabbi__....this girl is on fire 🎶🎶

eastafricann__ Keep this woman she is rare one best believe @nabbi__ 💎💎💎

zk_maisha Keep it up! 🙌🏾... Relationships are best kept secret! Happy for you @otilebrown and @nabbi__

zesli_ As long as @nabbi__ is the juice .. that’s all that matters ...

emwyre Yeeeeeeeeeeeeees, finally our girl is here🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 weuwe, she's juice herself❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🙌🙌🙌🏽 good job @nabbi__ supporting Mr Legend himself

mombasastreets It's always best to stay off business between two people who have exchanged body fluids😂😂

georgiiina___ So then what happened on Valentine’s Day?🔥 definition of confuse the enemy 😂🔥

ayewgan32 Mnasemaga mali safi mnakosea.

njerimargy Ulikuwa umetekezee kidogo 😂😂😂 but now ❤️❤️❤️

robertbob.1 Otile,si turoge tu huyu kaschana arudi Kenya....

culpatoo1 Sasa tupumue angalau hii ugonjwa tulianzia mbali bana enzi za shikwekwe😂😂

kevvmathu Uyu najua utapita naye faster.... Enyewe kuwa celeb ni blessing. Ashajipa with no stress at all.

niqqa_himself Haya sasa @m.a.y.o.r.i yani Otile sio nyimbo tu mpaka manzi ake sukarii

tamm_ybabe 💃💃💃💃💃💃💃and finally🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️am very happpppyyyyy.

judyeecaster Bado mko pamoja?endeleeni kutu confuse lakini mjue mapenzi ni kama kikohozi hayafichiki🤣

caroldetta Just waiting for her comment

josephineannodah Waaah this so amazing mrudiane plz u make good couples

essywamoshie Nabii is the perfect woman for you! Don't mess up.

yobran_ Tukupatie one month and how many days ndo you delete this one as usual? 😆😆