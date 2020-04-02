Former Nairobi Diaries actress Dorah Ojenge aka Mishi Dorah has advised women to refrain from using vaginal tightening pills and instead opt for Kegel exercise.

In an Q&A session via her Insta-stories, a curious fan wanted to know if the actress uses pills to tighten her Nunu.

“Do you use pills to tighten your Nunu” asked a fan.

Fans react to Mishi Dorah’s advice to women using pills to tighten their Vagina

Avoid the Pills

Ms Dorah replied stating that she has never used the pills because they have lethal side effects.

“No I don’t sis… but if its too wide and bothers you or denies you pleasure then I advise start exercising it (Kegel) wachana na Nunu Pills Zitakuumiza bure” reads Mishi Dorah’s reply.

Mishi’s response prompted a section of her fans to conclude that she was speaking out of experience while others argued that she was just trying to save a sister.

Reactions from Fans

thelordiswithyou “I'm sure she's speaking out of experience😂’

becky_vixen_254 “Eti nunu pills... Why would want to spoil that precious thing na pills😂😂😂😂😂 cheiii yaani Kuna mtu haogopi side effects😂😂😂😂😂 I beg take care of that punani en stop spoiling it na pills🙄”

_d.ollar_ ‘Some sense in her I almost Thot it was a fake account😂😂😂”

salim_the_don_ ‘Mademu Mitaro😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣I bet this quiz was from Caro🤣🤣🤣🙄”

akakabardibih “😂😂😂she is speaking from experience lol”

gracious6697 “😂lakini Nini husumbua wakenya😂😂”

7990eunice ‘She got experience ya kuharibiwa na hizo pills 😂”

phill_ben ‘Finally!! I was wondering when she was gonna come out and speak about this🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️”

crudotech ‘Walai ilkuwa tight last time sana karibu nimuulize😁”

Medics argue that Vaginal tightening creams and pills are full of chemicals and in most cases, they don’t work

Some of their side effects include; Irritation, Allergic reaction, Bacterial vaginosis, yeast infection and Hormone disruption.