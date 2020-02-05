Fans have come out to make fun of Vera Sidika after she posted a photo of herself holding a gun in on of her shooting escapades in Los Angeles Gun Club.

The voluptuous beauty is in HolyWood Hills west Los Angeles US where she is currently enjoying her vacation alone.

“I’m only loyal to them niggas that’ll bust Guns for me 😏” read her caption.

Enyewe ulikataa toothpick – fans tease Vera Sidika after posing with a gun

Fans teased her as one of them went ahead to tell her that she had decided to go for big guns the reason why she dumped Bongo singer Otile Brown. Others stated that she had decided to get a gun because she had realized that her current boyfriend Jimmy Chansa was cheating on her.

Her caption also got her fans wondering who she was talking about and why her boyfriend had not accompanied her to the US trip. Others even went head to ask her who was taking her photos.

Break Up allegations

This comes a few days after her Tanzanian Boyfriend responded to claims that the two were no longer together after rumors started doing rounds on social media that they had broken up.

Nasikia umeachwa Kama kweli Rudi nyumbani warembo kibao alafu we HB msomi 🔥🔥🔥🏃🏃🏃😁😁,” said the fan.

Jimmy Chansa then saw it fit to respond to the concerned follower saying that he had also heard the reports.

“@nephisejoandengenye namimi naskia pia😔” said Chansa.

The fan who goes by the name Joan Dengenye went ahead to say that it was time he finds a woman in Tanzania, noting that there are many of them who are beautiful.

Vera Sidika’s boyfriend responds to breakup reports

Here are some of he comments;

zebraajames Chuma nazo uliaza kushika kitambo . The only difference is , hii inalipuka na sauti🤣

teetytooh Enyewe ulikataa toothpick..vitu kubwa

edson_riro Kwani brown skin guy ako wapi...ulimshoot pia...🙊

euniphebs Vera hautawai settle.ulichuja yule chali msupa tena??😮

kalumukaren Are Tanzanians still our inlaws? 😢

brianaraplagat Come with a white shimeji

shannyz.gold_the_first That’s next level gangster 🙌🏾🔥

florelencekimathi Do you plan to shoot Jimmy?

nimomishy Looking good boo... But kunaendaje Aki.... Bado tuko tz ama tuliboeka

trisha_khalid Yes bana😂

stifflah You those who bust a nut or guns 😏?

