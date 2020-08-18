NTV Crossover 101’s DJ Mo has warned Bahati’s manager Weezdom to desist from attacking Gospel musicians, claiming that they do not support him.

In an exchange seen by Pulse Live, Weezdom made the accusation on Kenyan Gospel artistes saying that a Tanzanian secular musician Rayvanny, had congratulated Bahati for his latest Gospel song Naanza Tena, but they were nowhere to be seen.

He went on to say that Kenyan artistes will not tell him that the song is good.

Bahati's manager Weezdom

“YAANI RAYVANNY AKIWA DARESALAAM ANAKU CONGRATULATE LAKINI WASANII WA GOSPEL WAKIWA HUKU MITAA MITAA WANASHINDWA KUKUAMBIA IMEWEZA😂” wrote Weezdom.

His words were then countered by DJ Mo, a gospel DJ, who warned Weezdom to stop causing bad blood between artistes.

Mo added that it's time for Weezdom to act like a grown up and stop the side shows, and attacks on others.

Dj Mo

“@weezdom254 BROTHER STOP THIS KUPIGANISHA WATU ... it’s time we mature up .....Fanya kazi wacha this crap... kindly ...” responded DJ Mo.

The exchange happened shortly after Bahati shared a screenshot of a conversation with Rayvanny where he congratulated him for the new hit.

“#CHUI _BET AWARD WINNER @RAYVANNY FROM #WCB WASAFI HAS APPROVED THIS 🔥🔥🔥 #NAANZATENA INA TREND NUMBER NGAPI PALE YOUTUBE???,” Bahati captioned the screenshot.