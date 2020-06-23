Fast-rising Singer Bruce Lishenga aka Bruce Mfalme is slowly stamping his presence in the Kenyan Music Industry with the release of his new banger dubbed Kokota.

The single which was released on June 19th, 2020 was recorded at Champion Studio Kenya which is located in Nasra Estate. Kokota video was shot by Royal State Pictures while the Audio to the song was produced by Toplayer on the Beat.

Listening to Kokota, its evident that the young lad has what it takes to compete against other able names in the Kenyan RnB genre dominated by the likes of Masauti, Madini Classic and Otile Brown.

Singer Bruce Mfalme

Prior to his new single Bruce Mfalme had released other songs among them; Mama ft B-Classic, Simba wa Majeshi, Nipokee ft Blassic and Katoto.

Born and raised in Kakamega, Bruce Mfalme started singing while in school after being introduced into bongo and gospel music by his uncle Lishenga. He is currently signed under Champion records, led by Lishenga.

Despite him being an upcoming artiste with a bright future, Mfalme also helps other Musicians record for free at Champions Record.

Singer Bruce Mfalme

According to the Kokota-maker he looks up to Konde Music Worldwide CEO Harmonize as his Inspiration in the Music Industry.

Asked about his Name “Mfalme” Bruce explained that he is determined to become a “King” in the Music industry in the near future.

Check out his New Video