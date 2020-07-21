Kenyan Star Bruce Mfalme has teamed up with B-Classic to release their much anticipated tune dubbed “Zezeta” and its reception by their fans is very commendable.

The single “Zezeta” which officially premiered on YouTube on Jul 19, 2020, was produced by Toplayer on the Beat & Champion Studio. Champion Studio has been the home for the two artists since they started their careers a few years ago.

The two young stars are slowly stamping their name in the Kenyan music industry with their catchy music and high quality videos.

Bruce Mfalme Ft B-Classic

Investing Heavily

The two singers revealed that they have been working hard and they wanted to prove they have what it takes also to make club and radio hits.

For the Zezeta project to be complete and uploaded on YouTube, Bruce and C-Classic say they have invested at least Sh2 million in the whole song, something that rarely happens in the Kenyan music industry.

The Zezeta visuals were captured by Royal State Pictures while the Audio to the song was produced by Toplayer on the Beat.

Prior to the new single Bruce Mfalme had released other songs among them; Kokota, Baby I Swear, Mama ft B-Classic, Simba wa Majeshi, Nipokee ft Blassic and Katoto.

According to the Kokota-maker (Bruce) he looks up to Konde Music Worldwide CEO Harmonize as his Inspiration in the Music Industry.

Zezeta Video