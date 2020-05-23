Fast-rising star Töme drops much anticipated Album dubbed #BiggerThan4Wall

Töme Canadian based Nigerian –French singer has dropped her much anticipated sophomore album dubbed #BiggerThan4Walls.

Speaking about her new Album Töme said "This is my second body of work I have worked on since the beginning of my career and will always feel special to me. I poured my life experiences from these songs. I have been sharing pieces of it up until now.”

The 10 track album features award winning artiste –Runtown, Zlatan and Neo-alternative artiste Wavy the creator and is available online via https://tome.ffm.to/bt4w

Big Names in the Industry

Töme started the year on a high note with the release of Money, Free and Magical fruits featuring Wavy the Creator from Ghana.

Töme’s musical career has seen her share platforms with Africa’s top artistes Burna Boy and Mr. Eazi, at Wembley SSE, Afrofest 2019, Uppsala Reggae Festival 2019 in Sweden and the SXSW in Texas.

She is signed to Kiza Music, with affiliates in Nigeria, Kenya, UAE and Canada.

Tõme quit her 9-5 job to focus on her musical career and is out to conquer the world music scene through her unique blend of French Lyrics, sultry vocals and a mix of Afro, Reggae, Hip-hop and RnB.