Actress Nyce ‘Shiru’ Wanjeri penned down a heartfelt message to her boyfriend Leting of Halisi the Band and fans can’t keep calm.

In her message, the former Auntie Boss actress showered Leting with praises, applauding him for being a blessing to her and her daughter Tasha.

“On this day, this amazing man was born, and I thank God that he has grown and met me at the right time. @leting254 I pray that your year will be blessed, that God will continue leading you more, that you live long enough to see all that you desire come to be.... You are a blessing to me and Tasha... Help me wish my best friend, my secret-ee a HAPPY BIRTHDAY. WE ARE ALL JUNE BABIES.... YAAAAS... MTU ATUME CAKE 😃😃😃.HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY FAMILY,” reads Nyce Wanjeri’s message.

Nyce Wanjeri with her boyfriend Leting

Leting's Birthday Cake

The sweet message prompted her fans to react, a section advising the actress to hold on tight to her new relationship. Others observed that she is now happy, despite her highly-publicized breakup with Baby Daddy Titus Wagithomo in 2018.

Here are the reactions;

teacherwanjiku “Happy birthday from instagram inlaws🤣🙌”

this_is_gathoni “Awww Happy birthday to him”

njorogewangui ‘And another thing, hold on to him coz this kind of happiness is soooooo hard to find... may your days always be this happy with genuine friendship. Uga Amen.”

ketraidamaris “Happy birthday to the man of your heart. You guys are meant for each other”

etrmachines ‘Hii smile ungekuwa kwa fence during our days ungekuwa ushafyeka yote mama.happy for you darling❤️”

jay_wangari “Love is a beautiful thing, 💕happy birthday”

officialnonoo_ “#beautifulfamily Happy Birthday! One more time for you and for him”

mercywairimunjoroge “Happy born day mundu wa shiru... He's so Cute... Hold on to him tight Nyce...”

officialjackiembugua “Happy birthday 😊😊@leting254 🔥🔥thank you for making our queen @nycewanjeri happy”

vee_in_progress “Aaaawww Soo beautiful happy birthday to him and to y'all June babys 💕💕”

shamimjamal21 “Soo happy for you ❤️❤️❤️ you look lovely together”

its_june254 “There's always the right time and person always. Happy birthday to your better half😍”

charityndichu “nycewanjeri happy for you happy birthday to you all n by the way kitenge iko ready”

melisamarley “Am so so happy for you gal and happy happy birthday to your secret-ee have a blast”

muyu_ke “Happy birthday Alvin 🔥🔥🔥Leta in-law sasa akuwe sanitized na mbogi”

iz_bellarin “Awwwh 😍😍 A man who makes his woman this happy is blessed! Happy birthday to him 🎉🎂”

evalinejerob “Hey in-law unajua anafaa akunyywe mala😮😮😮(mursik)🔥🔥🔥”

kui_muguku “@nycewanjeri am happy for you & happy birthday to him.. You look good together”

wambuijoseph11 “Happy birthday to your "Theremende"🎂🎉🎊... Now I believe there's always a light at the end of the tunnel 🙌.. I'm happy you're happy. May God bless you and your family. ♥️”