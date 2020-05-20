Former Big Brother Africa Winner cum comedian Idris Sultan was on Tuesday forced to spend the night behind bars after being arrested over cyber-crime allegations.

According to his Lawyer Shilinde Swedy, he is working around the clock to ensure that his client gets released on bail, as they wait for his case to be heard.

"Jitihada zetu mpaka sasa hivi hatujaweza kumpatia dhamana, Wakili Ishabakaki yupo Kituo cha kati pia anapambania dhamana, kama itashindikana leo basi kesho tutaamka nalo mapema, bado hatujui kosa aliloitiwa," said Lawyer Shilinde Swedy.

Comedian Idris Sultan ordered to report to nearest Police Station after photoshopping President Pombe Magufuli

Oysterbay Police station

An update put up by Millard Ayo, indicates that the comedian is being held at Oysterbay Police station in Dar es Salaam.

“Idris Sultan @idrissultan alikuwa Arusha msibani, aliporudi akaambiwa aripoti Oyesterbay na anashikiliwa kwa makosa ya mtandao, wamesema watapeleka faili Makao Makuu ya Polisi akahojiwe huko, bado hatujui kosa ni lipi, tunasubiri apelekwe Makao Makuu au tukiona muda unaenda tumuombee dhamana,” Idris Sultan Lawyer told Millard Ayo.

This is not the first time the star is being arrested. In October last year he was arrested again for photoshopping President John Pombe Magufuli.

Former Big Brother Africa Winner Idris Sultan Arrested

Photoshopping President Magufuli

In his Photoshop, Idris had insinuated that he was able to switch jobs with President Magufuli, allowing him to celebrate his Birthday on October 29, 2019 without any pressure or disturbance.

“Kwa siku moja tukabadilishana kazi ili a-enjoy birthday yake kwa Amani,” wrote Idris Sultan.

However, his act angered Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Paul Makonda who ordered for his arrest.

“Naona mipaka ya kazi yako huijuwi. Nenda sasa hivi kituo chochote Cha polic uwambie Makonda kaniambie nije utakuta ujumbe wako. @idrissultan” read an order from RC Makonda.