Former Gor Mahia player Kevin Oliech succumbs to cancer

Former Gor Mahia player Kevin Oliech who is brother to former Harambee Stars captain Dennis Oliech has succumbed to cancer.

Kevin is reported to have died in Germany where he has been undergoing treatment for cancer.

The news of his passing was announced by Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko who described the late footballer as an established player just like his brothers Dennis Oliech who is currently a member of the Nairobi City County Sports Board, Andrew Oyombe and Steve Okumu.

“Saddened by the untimely death of former Gor Mahia player Kevin Oliech, brother to former Harambee Stars Captain Dennis Oliech, a member of the Nairobi City County Sports Board. Kevin passed on this evening in Germany while undergoing treatment for cancer. The former prolific footballer just like his brothers Dennis Oliech, Andrew Oyombe and Steve Okumu was a hardworking lad who rose to fame because of his talent, self-belief and determination. Our prayers and thoughts are with the grieving family. Poleni sana,” wrote Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko.

During his career, Kevin played for various clubs as a striker including Mathare United, Tusker FC, Ushuru FC, Thika United, Gor Mahia and Nairobi City Stars.

The death of the younger Oliech comes barely two years after his mother also succumbed to cancer after a long battle.