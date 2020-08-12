Former K24 news anchor Franklin Wambugu lands a new job

Former K24 news anchor and Editor Franklin Wambugu has landed a new job with the Kiambu County Government, about 10 months after he was fired alongside 160 other employees of the Mediamax.

In a report by Business Today, Wambugu disclosed that he has been hired by Kiambu County as a Communications and Public Relations Officer.

“I am here to showcase what Kiambu County has to offer in terms of service delivery especially with it being the second-most populous county and attracts a lot of interest,” said the former K24 Swahili Managing Editor.

Former K24 news anchors Franklin Wambugu and Isabella Kituri

According to the report Franklin Wambugu will be tasked with handling professional, administrative and operational matters relating to public communications in Kiambu County.

Wambugu who boasts of more than 20 years’ experience in the media, having worked for the Royal Media Services (RMS) Citizen TV and Mediamax’s K24 TV.

Retrenched

Franklin Wambugu was among editors and senior reporters who were dismissed in October 2019, in the first round of retrenchment by the Mediamax. Others who were shown the door include; Fred Njiri - Managing Editor K24, Tony Timase - Head of Business k24, Torome Tirike - Head of sports, Frankilin Macharia - Senior Reporter, Anders Ihaji - political reporter, Ali Mtenzi- deputy Managing Editor, Mwanaisha Chidzuga - Swahili anchor and Juma Bhalo - Swahili Anchor, among others.

