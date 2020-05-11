Former KTN Presenter Ian Mugoya has announced a comeback in the media industry after missing in action for over 5 years.

In an update on his Facebook Page, the TV hunk disclosed that he took a break from media to venture into entrepreneurship but he is now ready to reclaim his spot in the mainstream media.

Mugoya added that he will be making an appearance on a TV screen next to you very soon, as all the arrangements are in place.

TV hunk Ian Mugoya announces comeback after 5 years

The Comeback

“Hey guys, I know a lot of you been wondering where I have been and why you haven't been seeing me in your screens. Well, here's the truth. I took a break from media to venture into entrepreneurship and also helping out in my family's business. For my fans, there are arrangements in place to having a show that we have been working on airing on a TV near you. For any questions/comments, kindly shoot them in the comment box below. With love, Ian M” reads Ian Mugoya’s update.

Apart from his expected TV comeback, Ian has also started his own YouTube show dubbed “The Ian Mugoya Show”.

The former Str8up host parted ways with Standard Group’s KTN about 5 years ago, with all his social media pages going dormant until recently when he re-surfaced again.