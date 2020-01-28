Former NTV news anchor Doreen Majala has opened up on the ordeal that forced her to flee her matrimonial home with only a handbag about two years ago.

In a post on Instagram, the media personality, who was married to Mwingi Central MP Gideon Mulyungi, mentioned that it’s not too late to start all over again, no matter the situation.

“2yrs later...the courage of walking away at night with only a handbag & starting from scratch. I tell you today, IT IS POSSIBLE to get back on your feet no matter your story. The noise, the damaging articles, the scrutiny, speculation and the disrespect from intruders who thought it is possible to break through someone’s wall and camp next to it. Long gone. Let nobody tell your story,” shared Doreen Majala.

Doreen Majala

Low Key

This is the first time Ms Majala is talking about how she left her matrimonial home in Karen, after accusing her then husband of being a wife batterer.

Majala narrated before Ngong magistrate Alex Ithuku how she was assaulted by the legislator on February 2018, before she fled her home.

In 2019, Doreen agreed to drop the assault case against her ex-husband and was set to walk away with Sh3 million as the out of court settlement fee.

Doreen Majala

Exiting NTV

On December 26th, 2019 Ms Majala announced her exit from the Kimathi street-based media house in a post that read;

"Good evening good people! It’s been an honour gracing your screens on NTV informing and educating you through the news. A big Thank you to the Nation Media Group management for the platform & to my colleagues, for the wonderful experience."

Doreen Majala (Courtesy)

Media Career

Doreen, who is lawyer by profession, started her Journey in the media back in 2015 after pursuing a course in Broadcast and Digital Media.

Her career then picked up in 2016 when she started working at Ebru TV as a Swahili news anchor.

In 2018, she joined the NTV Jioni team, at a time Nation Media Group was re-branding.