Former Tatuu singer Angela Ndambuki appointed IFPI Regional Director

Former member of Kenyan girl group Tatuu, Angela Ndambuki has been appointed Sub-Saharan Regional Director of the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI).

In her new appointment, Ms. Ndambuki will be in-charge of 46 countries and will work from IFPI’s newly opened offices in Nairobi.

“CONGRATULATIONS to Ms @AngelaNdambuki on being appointed as @IFPI_org Regional Director for Sub-Saharan Africa. The newly opened office based in Nairobi will cover the region’s 46 countries,” tweeted Kenya Association of Music Producers (KAMP).

IFPI is a non-profit organization that promotes the value of recorded music, safeguards record producer rights and expands the commercial uses of recorded music in member markets.

Before her appointment as International Federation of the Phonographic Industry Regional Director, Angela Ndambuki worked as the Chief Executive Officer for the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI), a position she was set to leave in 2021, when her term expires.

She has also been serving as the vice chairperson of the Kenya Association of Music Producers (KAMP).

She holds a Master of Law Degree in Intellectual Property Law from University of Edinburg (England). She also has a bachelor of Law Degree from the University of Nairobi.