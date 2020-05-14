Singer Juliana Kanyomozi welcomes a bouncing baby boy 6 years after losing firstborn (Photo)

Former Tusker Project Fame (TPF) Judge cum Ugandan singer Juliana Kanyomozi has welcomed a bouncing baby boy into her family.

An excited Kanyomozi shared the news via her Instagram, revealing that she had named her bundle of joy as “Baby Taj”.

“IT’S A BOY!!!! Say hello to Taj 12-05-2020. We are thrilled! To God be the glory” reads Kanyomozi’s post.

Son's Anniversary

The songstress has been blessed with a new born 6 years after losing her son Keron Raphael Kabugo at a Nairobi hospital in July 2014, where he was referred to for further treatment after suffering an Asthma attack.

In 2018, while celebrating her son's 4th anniversary, Kanyomozi penned down an emotional message that reads;

“Today my angel has made four years in heaven. And it never gets any easier. I remember your silly jokes, your sense of humor, your charm, your ability to make friends of all ages and somehow engage all of them with such ease. You were just so perfect. I miss your hugs and the foot massages. You always told me I’m “THE BEST MUM EVER”, I don’t know what I did to deserve this compliment, I just know I did the thing that I loved the most in the world, be your mother. God surely blessed me when he gave me you. May God continue to strengthen us all. RIP Keron Raphael Kabugo Atwooki” .

Congratulatory messages

The news of Kanyomozi's safe delivery were received well by a good number of celebrities across East Africa, with many showering her with congratulations messages.

Jose Chameleone

“Congratulations @julianakanyomozi and your newborn. Isaiah 43:1-3”

Captain Otoyo

“God has done it again for Juliana Kanyamozi🙏🏽 (Juliana lost her only Son a while back)

Welcome to the World Baby Taj and Congratulations @julianakanyomozi He is Hosana, The King of Kings The Lord of Lords. Hongera sana. Mungu amefuta machozi yako kwa namna ya kipekee.🙏🏽 #Mungumbele #Mungupekee”

Spice Diana

“Congs my dear @julianakanyomozi . I am so happy for you. You are such a strong woman . You deserve all the happiness in the world 🙏❤️ ndowoza nange ntere netegeke nkilowozeko"

WINNIE NWAGI

“How beautiful 😍 Congratulations @julianakanyomozi Hey Taj ❤️”

Pallaso

“Congratulations mama Africa. May the good lord watch over the lion. @julianakanyomozi”

Rehemah Namakula

“Ma sha Allah 🙏 To God be the glory 🙏🙏 congratulations @julianakanyomozi ❤❤❤”