Frankie JustGymIt’s cheeky video that has sparked mixed reactions

The video which went viral on social media begins with the gym enthusiast having a hypothetical conversation with his baby mama who thanks him for gifting their children a teddy bear.

"Baby mama: thank you for the teddy bear, the kids love it” to which Frankie responds, “no problem anything for the kids".

After the brief conversation, Frankie grabs a stool and settles down in front of his computer with a sly grin.

The gift in question, it appears, had a hidden camera for the gym enthusiasts to monitor unfolding events on the other end where her baby mama could be seen.

When the computer screen lights up, Corazon Kwamboka can be seen attending to domestic chores while dancing with their two children also present.

Perched on Kwamboka’s is the pair’s son while their older daughter is seen seated on the couch watching her mom and baby brother.

Frankie captioned the video "Jose Mourinho returns. If you know, you know..."

The caption saw netizens attempt to decipher the hidden message with many opining that it hints at the return of the socialite to Frankie’s life after months of break-up that have seen the duo wash their dirty linen in public.

Break-up and washing dirty linen in public

Frankie broke up with the socialite and influencer in February.

In a recent interview, the gym enthusiast detailed his experience with his two baby mamas (Maureen Waititu and Kwamboka).

"The women who I've been with...well the two ladies who I've been with, they didn't have a father figure. This is something that Corazon and I have talked about.

“She never had a father figure, her dad wasn't really there full time. So when the dad would come around she would ask him for some things that she wanted, thus to her love had a condition." Frankie said in an interview with Tanzania's vlog, Simulizi na Sauti (SNS).

The fitness Instructor ate a humble pie and apologized to Corazon a few days later.

Pulse Live Kenya

First I would like to apologize to Corazon Kwamboka, that statement within that interview, it wants appropriate to say it, especially to talk about the situation you have been through, it want not my part to say that and the intentions behind that was pure. But obviously it came out the way it came out and I know it hurt you I a major way.

“I felt like it was betrayal on my end but definitely I’m always on your side and I will always protect you over anyone else. I’m sorry about that, that is for you to speak about that and not me,” Frankie said.