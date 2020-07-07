Fresh details have emerged that late Churchill show comedian Joseph Musyoka Kivindu aka Kasee died from poisoning.

In a statement released by the chairman of the Comedians in Kenya Society, Ken Waudo, the postmortem results said that the comedian drank from a poisoned cup, leading to his death.

He went on to say that the matter is under police investigations, and wouldn’t comment further.

Read Also: We failed you Kasee – Churchill show comedian Karis speaks after death of colleague

Churchill show Comedian Kasee is Dead #RIPKasee

“The final results of postmortem conducted on the late comedian indicate that he had drank from a poisoned chalice. It’s a matter under police investigations so we will not comment further on it,” said the statement.

This comes a few days after Kasee was laid to rest at Itumunduni Village, Masinga Location, Matuu in Machakos County.

Kasee died on June 28th, 2020 and his body was reportedly found by the road leading to his home.

Ken Waudo who shared the news of his passing with Pulse Live mourned the comedian, with his update revealing that Kasee's body was at Nginduri, Kinoo and was awaiting to be transferred to the mortuary.

Churchill show Comedian Kasee is Dead #RIPKasee

“News reaching me now is that we have lost Joseph Musyoki Kivindu otherwise known as comedian Kasee this evening, his body is still at Nginduri, Kinoo awaiting transfer to the mortuary ...more to follow.

Ken Waudo, Chair, Comedians in Kenya *ComediansKE* Society,” shared Ken Waudo.