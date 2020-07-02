Media Personality Anita Nderu caused a hullaballoo on social media after sharing a sneak peek of her hosting two gay men (Victor Maish and Romeo the Bossy) on her cooking show dubbed “The overdressed Cook”.

In the video, a bottle of Fresh Fri cooking oil could be seen, prompting Netizens to concluded that Fresh Fri were sponsoring the show with product placement.

Following the virality of the video and the discussion around the video that bears LGBTQ members, Fresh Fri issued a statement stating that they had not engaged Ms Nderu for any type of advertisement but thanked her for being their customer.

We have not engaged Anita Nderu

“Fresh Fri would like to state that we have not engaged Anita Nderu for product placement or any other advertising of any kind. However, we would like to thank her for being a Fresh Fri consumer.

Fresh Fri is keen on delivering quality products that promote #HealthyLiving,” reads a statement from Fresh Fri.

Both Victor Maish and Romeo the Bossy have always been proud members of the LGBTQ community in Kenya.

Despite the explanation, Kenyans on Twitter found it hard to believe the Fresh Fri statement, as they went ahead to screenshot all videos from Ms. Nderu’s cooking show with the cooking oil strategically displayed.

In the video, Ms Nderu and her guests sexualized their conversation as they talked about pornography and other things.

Sharing the sneak peek on Twitter, Nderu said that she is very pro LGBTQ and the episode in question will be rated over 18.

“THE OVERDRESSED COOK: THE PRIDE MONTH PROMO ONE

Warning⚠️ 18+

This episode of The #OVERDRESSEDCOOK drops later today on my IGTV then YouTube and is probably one of my most fun episodes. I am very pro LGBTQ and this episode has so many WHAT! moments 😂 I saw this promo and was like surely team, these were the bits you chose?😂 Anyway it was the PJ’s #ProPride edition with the most fantastic and dramatic humans @i_am_romeothebossy & @victor_maish and very unlike PJ’s looks❤️ We were so extra! I looooooooove it!” shared Anita Ndetu.

Explaining the confusion caused by the sneak peek of her new Episode, Anita said the product (Cooking Oil) in the video was just a coincidence.

“The brand under fire was and is in no way involved with The #OVERDRESSEDCOOK , it was just a coincidence it happened to be what we were using in the kitchen as has been with all other episodes.

I will never be bullied into silence. As human beings we have the right to refuse to be defined by what other people think rather we must define ourselves.

As people we should celebrate our differences, encourage authenticity & wonder at the diversity of humanity. We all have a right to love and be loved. Have an amazing day #Propride #ProLGBTQ”

