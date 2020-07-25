Gengtone Artiste Zzero Sufuri is recuperating in Hospital after being involved in a road accident that left him with serious injuries.

An update on his Instagram page, indicates that he was involved a motorbike accident around Kibra Area. It’s not yet clear what transpired before the accident happened.

“SO UNFORTUNATE THAT OUR STAR ON THE SHINE #ZzeroSufuri Was involved in a deadly road accident!!! Today July 24th Around Kibra Area!! We Thank God He's Still Alive!! We Will Be Updating You On His Where About. #QuickRecoveryZzeroSufuri #Management @mauricethageneral” reads the update on Zzero Sufuri’s page.

Fans took took to the comment section to wish the “Zimenishika” hit-maker a quick Recovery.

