Ghetto Radio Presenter Celina ‘Browngal’ Njoki is in hospital battling for her life days after giving Birth to a bouncing baby boy.

The news of Njoki’s hospitalization was made public by her friend identified as Veronica Mwaura who disclosed that the radio girl is in urgent need of Blood group 0+ or 0-.

Ms Mwaura is appealing to anyone in the above mentioned blood groups to visit AIC Kijabe Hospital and donate blood to help the radio host who is in need.

Appeal for Blood Donation

“My Friends and Fam in Facebook... I need your help my friend, An Actress and radio presenter. Celina Njoki urgently needs blood. Blood group 0+ or 0-

I'll appreciate ready to send uber or fare to westlands. As well as pick you..Browngirl needs us now... Celina Njoki was currently admitted at AIC Kijabe Hospital ICU but thank God she is in now in recovery area. She really needs lots of blood hence the request for blood donation. Guys can donate to Kijabe Hospital at their Westlands branch.Azure Towers Lantana road westlands opposite Baptist church. Contact 0787145122.

Thank you for showing concern as you whisper a prayer to God for her healing,” reads the post.

Being diagnosed with Acquired hemophilia

The former Mother In-law actress (Celina Njoki) joined Ghetto Radio back in 2013, but ended up spending two years in and out of hospital after being diagnosed with rare autoimmune disorder called Acquired hemophilia (AH).

Acquired hemophilia (AH) is a rare autoimmune disorder characterized by bleeding that occurs in patients with a personal and family history negative for hemorrhages. Autoimmune disorders occur when the body’s immune system mistakenly attacks healthy cells or tissue.

Njoki welcomed a bouncing a baby boy named Sean on June 1st 2020 and now she a mother of two boys.