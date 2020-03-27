Musician Jackson Makini alias Prezzo has weighed in on the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, stating that God is pushing the human race for their sins.

In a post seen by PulseLive, the rapper claimed that God is angry with human beings for constantly sinning without repenting.

Prezzo mentioned that one of the things that seems to have angered God the most is the act of people endorsing same sex marriage, when in the beginning He created only Adam and Eve.

“God is punishing us. Mwenyezi Mungu anatupiga adhabu dunia nzima kwasababu amekasirika na sisi kwa dhambi tunazofanya. He created Adam & Eve, lakini binadam tumejiamulia ni sawa kufungisha ndoa baina ya Eve na Eve/ Adam na Adam. Amekasirika kwasababu hatufati amri kumi alizotupa. Tupigeni magoti na tukiri makosa yetu. Kufanya kosa sio kosa ila kurudia kosa ndio kosa. Binafsi mimi sio mlokole lakini nawapa ukweli wangu ninavyohisi na mnaweza kunikosoa kama nimekosea. Its never too late because our God is a living & forgiving God. Lets do right by him. Have mercy on us & forgive us through it all 🤲,” said Prezzo.

God is punishing us - Rapper Prezzo on Coronavirus pandemic

Vera's take on COVID-19

Just the other day socialite cum entrepreneur Vera Sidika also urged Kenyans to adhere to precautions put in place to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“Y’all who went to test for corona virus out of curiosity and tested negative and still going out moving around what are you looking for? It’s like testing negative for HIV then go sleeping around without protection,” said Vera via her Insta-story.

First Coronavirus Death

On Thursday, Kenya recorded its first Coronavirus death, after a 66-year-old man died while receiving treatment at the Aga Khan University Hospital.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe

In a statement Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said, "We have received the news of the first death of a patient who had tested positive for Coronavirus. The 66-year-old male Kenyan citizen who passed away this afternoon had been admitted at the Aga Khan Hospital Intensive Care Unit. The man who was suffering from Diabetes had arrived in the country on March 13th, 2020 from South Africa via Swaziland."

Kenya has so far reported 31 cases of COVID-19.