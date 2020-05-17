Gospel musician Ringtone Apoko is ready to help Willy Paul come back to salvation. In a Sunday morning post seen by Pulselive, Apoko said he is ready to play the noble role of leading Willy Paul to salvation again.

Willy Paul who was a gospel music sensation shifted into secular music, a move which saw many of his fans question his salvation. He, however, seems to be doing well in the secular sector and only time will tell if he will go back to doing gospel music.

“LEO NI JUMAPILI KUMBUKA PLACE GOD ALIKUTOA U CAN CALL ME TO COME AND LEAD INTO SALVATION AGAIN. PLEASE THINK OF THIS🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏” offered Ringtone.

Reactions from netizens

Ringtone offer to Willy Paul

While a section of Kenyans found the offer laughable, some were impressed and others still question if he (Ringtone) was really a man of God as he claimed to be.

Here are some of the reactions:

kevin.voke.3511: Pia. Mm nataka salvation call me 0713210571

vegas.mambichwa_: Kaabisaaaa......halleluyah

djdantemo254: Boss are you really man of God Or just an imposter

barack_brx: kamuombeee😂😂😂😂

geoffray_daniels: Unachoma bro🤣🤣🤣🤣

ck.bravo: Why willy paul?? just ask all Kenyans to remember that God one who is alpha and Omega, spread the gospel to everyone,wacha kutoa mtu maneno kwa mdomo