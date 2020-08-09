Popular Kikuyu gospel musician, Dennis Mutara survived a grisly accident on in which his car was left badly damaged.

Photos of the crash scene showed his car expensively damaged in the accident that happened at Mutoho area in Murang’a county.

Mutara sustained injuries and was assisted by residents who responded swiftly administering first aid before the singer sought medical attention.

Speaking after the accident, Mutara expressed gratititude that he had come out of the horrible crash alive.

The sing is known for hits such as Wendo ni Muhiu, Kindu wa Nii and Uhonokio, all sung in his Kikuyu dialect.

