Gospel singer Kevin Bahati has yet again landed another ambassadorial job.

In a post seen by Pulselive.co.ke the EMB President has been named as the new brand ambassador for Indomie Kenya.

“GLORY TO GOD!!! #BAHATI I JUST SIGNED AS THE OFFICIAL #INDOMIE_NOODLES BRAND AMBASSADOR 🙏🙏🙏 #YearOfTheLord #BrandAmbassador #NewDeal” reads Bahati’s post.

Gospel singer Bahati named new Brand Ambassador for Indomie Kenya

Congratulations Mtoto wa Mama

Mtoto wa Mama’s announced attracted a number of congratulatory messages from fans and celebrities who were impressed by his hustling spirit.

holydavemuthengi “From glory to glory. 👏 You’re always on the move. Keep going!”

kenzomatata “Congratulations”

emmah_lihavi “Congrats are in order🔥🔥”

dkkwenyebeat “Congratulations”

weezdom254 “Congratulations CEO”

timmytdat “Congratulations bro”

timelessnoel “Congrats ASEMBO!!! DIS YEAR ni ile YEAR”

millywajesus “Congratulations 🙌 “

i_am_mary_reborn “Congratulations Year of The Lord indeed🙌🙌”

Zoe men lotion

This is the third endorsement deal the Mama Singer has landed in a span of six months. Towards the end of 2019 he was unveiled as the Zoe men lotion brand ambassador.

“THANK YOU JESUS FOR 2019. And God has opened the Month with New Blessings Appointed as the Brand Ambassador of a Leading MEN LOTION BRAND. Sasa Mafuta Nitawapea Bureee,” said Bahati.

Before that that, had been appointed as the Daykio Kenya’s Brand Ambassador, a leading real estate company.