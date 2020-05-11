Gospel singer Ben Kariuki aka Ben Cyco, formerly of an award-winning gospel group Christ Cycos, is mourning the sudden demise of his younger sister Joy Wairuri who succumbed to cancer.

A broken-hearted Cyco shared the sad news via his Instagram page, with a post that reads;

“Joy you fought well. You fought a good fight. I remember when cancer relapsed and I had to break the news to you, we made a promise to each other that we would fight all the way to the end, and you did sis, you fought HARD. I remember setting up a Netflix account for you on your phone on Saturday, so excited that you were not going to be bored anymore little did I know it was our last encounter 💔💔. Though I'm sad, I'm at peace with the fact that your faith in God was unshaken and now you are in Heaven, You are in a better place Joy. Rest In Peace baby sis, We Shall meet again @_fu.raha_ 🧡🧡” .

Gospel singer Ben Cyco loses younger sister Joy Wairuri to cancer

Going Bald as a sign of solidarity

In March 2019, the singer went bald in support of his sister Joy Wairuri who had been diagnosed with cancer.

In a video shared on YouTube, Ben disclosed that, he had an agreement with her sister that if her condition forces her to shave, then he will join her as a sign of solidarity.

“My sister has been sick for a while now I think we are talking about 4-5months. It’s been hell, it’s been crazy because of the emotion, there’s something it does to you. She started to have problems with her menses, shed cramp for 2-3 weeks and rapidly lost weight. She started turning white. Her fingernails, her eyes, her lips, her tongue, that’s when we knew something was wrong and rushed her to the hospital and they did a biopsy test and found out she had cancer," Cyco stated.

Ben started to pursue a solo music career after the group (Christ Cycos) split in 2016.

Celebrities and fans morn Joy

wanjiru_njiru ‘💔💔 she rested knowing she was loved by all of you!”

millywajesus “So sorry,Receive our condolences. Praying for your family”

natalietewa “Sending my deepest condolences and love to you and your family @bencyco. Will keep you in my prayers ❤️❤️”

sharonkmwangi “May God give you and your family strength and comfort during this time. My prayers are with you. It is well. 🙏❤️”

mercymasikamuguro “May God keep your strength and peace . Sad though , receive our condolences. So sorry”

sharon_kate_nganga “My condolences and prayers to your family Ben ❤️❤️❤️”

mojishortbabaa “All is well bro... God will grany us prace. She's in a better place”

kabiwajesus “It is well to you and your family bro 🙏🙏🙏”

holydavemuthengi “Poleni sana bro. The most important words are her "faith in God was unshaken". We will see her again”

maureenkunga “May the Lord rest her soul in eternal peace! Praying for you and your family. ❤️”

havocmusiq “Really sorry Ben really sorry may her soul rest in peace”

foi_wambui_ “Deepest condolences to you and your family @bencyco. Praying for peace and comfort during this time. May she rest in power. 🙏🏽”

officialjanetmbugua “Oh no. So sorry @bencyco, may she rest in eternal peace 🙏🏾”

alicekamande “💔 My heart felt condolences to you and family. Peace and comfort bro. Her Faith in God is a great assurance she is well resting . May the Lord heal your hearts from the pain of loss ..It is well 🙏”

Pulse Live also sends its heartfelt condolences to Ben Cyco and his family during such difficult times.

Ben Cyco's post