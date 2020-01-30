Gospel singer Cece Sagini and her Hubby Victor Peace are mourning the death of their close friend and brother called Wakoli.

Ms Sagini put up an emotional post, remembering the good times they shared with Wakoli before his sudden demise.

“I was left speechless when I heard the news today, still in great shock. How?... We spoke of great dreams as creatives and you got to share your vision and future plans with us. We were literally ready to start the works. We shared our last meal and laughed about a week ago. Everything seemed okay, what did we not see? The world is now short of one great creative. Thank you for being you and thank you for having a touch in my life. Rest in Peace @iwakoli. The battle in the mind can be a lonely one. Discussions about mental health must go on, it's okay not to be okay, talk to someone who may encourage you and lead you to greater help as we strive for mental wellness #ripwakoli,” reads Cece Sagini’s message.

Cece Sagini and the late Wakoli. Singer Cece Sagini and Hubby Victor Peace Mourning the death of the friend Wakoli

Photographer Victor Peace also mourned Wakoli as a brother, stating how they had lots of plans in store.

“R.I.P Brother @iwakoli ... just had the toughest day today. Just last week we were in the house planning on projects. This world has been robbed of your creative mind. I will miss your laughter during tough times! Till we see each other again... sigh!!” wrote Victor Peace.

The death of Wakoli left many of the people who knew him in person in disbelief.

Cece Sagini, the Wakoli and friends. Singer Cece Sagini and Hubby Victor Peace Mourning the death of the friend Wakoli

