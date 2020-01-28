Gospel Singer Collo opens up on his addiction to masturbation

Secular-turned-gospel rapper Collins Majale popularly known as Collo has opened up on his ugly battle with masturbation.

Speaking during an interview with Radio Maisha on Mwende and Clemo Connect, the Bazokizo hit maker disclosed that Masturbation was one of the biggest regrets in his life.

He revealed that masturbation was a dangerous trait that many people had lost themselves in. He added that the fact that people were embarrassed to speak about it made it hard to overcome the addiction adding that many masturbation addicts were pornography addicts.

“Porn inakumess up unaacha kuangalia madem kama madem unawaangalia kama objects. Na unajua anytime unajerk off ukimwaga hiyo design unagive birth to spiritual babies inakublock from kuget kids ile siku unataka kupata mtoi unashangaa mbona siget mtoi” said Collo.

Asked how he overcame the addiction the singer revealed that it was through Jesus that he had overcame it. “ Ukiwa filled na the holy spirit unakua strong” said the singer who was once part of the Kleptomaniax, a hip hop group that consisted of him, Roba and Nyashinski.

He revealed that masturbation was a struggle that both affected the single and the married people. “Masturbation is horrible, pornography is horrible, siezi wish anyone akue in any kind of bondage” the rapper concluded.