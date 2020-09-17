Gospel singer Ambassador Mercy Masika Muguro has disclosed the problem that has been ailing the Kenyan music industry.

In a post she shared on Instagram, the Nikupendeze singer said that the reason today's music falls short of inspiration and importance is because artistes have a lot of their focus on turning the music into business.

Mercy Masika pointed out that it takes high moral standards for one to remain committed to their true calling.

Gospel singer Mercy Masika reveals what is ailing the Kenyan music industry

She went on to say that despite the fact that remaining true to your course may sometimes delay in rewarding, it eventually does, and it pays very well.

The mother of two added that there is a confidence that comes when one remains true, to their music.

“The reason much of today’s music lacks inspiration and memorability is that people have blurred the lines and turned music into too much of a business. It takes moral courage to remain true to inspire, impact and be true to who you are called to be. And even though remaining true may sometimes take time to pay...it pays veery well. There's a confidence that comes from being true,” said Mercy Masika.

Her words come in the midst of an exodus that has seen many Kenyan Gospel artistes ditch the Gospel industry for secular.

Some of them have claimed that the Gospel music industry in Kenya is rotten to the core, as reasons for their move away from the industry.