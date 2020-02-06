EMB Signee Weezdom is out exchanging bitter words with vernacular gospel singer Stephen Kasolo over the frustrations Peter Blessings has been subjected to by EMB.

The war of words between the two emanated after Kasolo sort to call out Bahati, on grounds of misleading the public in the Peter Blessing saga.

Kasolo had argued that as a Christian Bahati should have solved his issues with Blessing amicably instead of dragging him in Court, after lying to the public that he will help him.

Gospel artists Weezdom and Kasolo in a bitter exchange over Peter Blessing’s tribulations

Misleading

Kasolo’s interjection prompted Weezdom to join that conversation stating that they (Kasolo and others) were misleading Peter Blessing just because they are not in good terms with Bahati.

“You are misleading Peter Blessing but you don´t know how much it has cost Bahati and I for his music to be heart on air. You´re one of the fake hypocrites in this industry. You used to be so happy with me nilipokuwa nikitusi Bahati ju unamchukia. Immediately I made peace with him, ukakuwa adui na kuanza matusi,” said Weezdom.

In a quick rejoinder, Kasolo dismissed Weezdom’s argument saying that it’s about time the Kwanii hit-maker grows-up and stop depending on Bahati.

“Wewe utagrow lini ujisimamie kama Mr Seed? Utategemea wanaume wenzako hadi lini? Toka kwa Bahati ujisimamie kama mimi nikutambue. Mr wewe ndiwe channzo cha huyo boy kutoka kwa Bahti. Myello is a brother na watu ukosana but hii yenu kuangaisha biy mdogo lazima ituume. Weesdom Utastagnate mika nenda miaka rudi andika maali, mra kwa Sadic, ukikosa kushiba unarudi kwa Bahati…think twice xoz utazaa katoto kakuwe kamtumwa. Sasa unaniongelsha mbaya ndio Bahati akupromote ama? Kakiburi kako ka nusu kamekumaliza Bahati has his own life so Jihurumie. I can’t fight Bahati I can only tell the truth…wio ndio syoka sukuli usome,” said Kasolo.

To counter Kasolo’s hard-hitting words, the former Genius record signee said that Kasolo is an hypocrite who used to celebrate his previous fall out with Bahati.

The exchange escalated, when the two decided to accuse each other of being Homosexuals.

“Kasolo mimi siwezi bishana na wewe, social media juu hatuko level same alafu mimi sitegemengi wanaume . Nimejilea tangu 13 years nimezoea kujitegemea…In fact wewe ndio wanaume. Umeweka vijana kwa nyumba yako unawalisha ukiwakula nyuma. Machungu yako ni juu Bahati alikunyima Collabo and I was there. Mmedanganya Peter ona hawezi imba juu sharia inamgonga na ata jina ni ya EMB entertainment,“ responded Weezdom.

The two were squaring it out on Bahati’s YouTube channel after he put up a videos addressing the Peter Blessing arrest and Court battle.