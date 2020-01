Legendary singer in trouble after failing to honour government summon

The Tanzanian government through its Music Regulatory Body (BASATA) has dis-registered and banned legendary singer Geoffrey Tumaini aka Dudubaya from involving himself in any music related activities after failing to hunour it's summons.

On Monday, BASATA ordered Dudubaya to present himself to its headquarters over violation of social media regulations and use of vulgar language towards fellow celebrities in Bongo Flava.

“Msanii Godfrey Tumaini anatakiwa kifika BASATA. Baraza limesikitishwa na kauli zisizokuwa na maadaili wala staha kupitia video fupi (video clips) zilizorushwa kwenye mitandao ya kijamii zikimuonesha Msannii Godfresy Tumaini (Dudubaya) akitoa lugha zisizo na maadili. Hivyo Baraza linamtaka Msanii huyo (Dududbaya) kufika bila kukosa ofisi za BASATA zilizopo Ilala. Kwa Mahojiano Zaidi” reads part of the summon letter.

However, Dudubaya’s failure to hounour the BASATA summon resulted to his license being revoked and banned from doing music related activities.

“Baraza la Sanaa la Taifa (BASATA) ambalo ni msimamizi wa Sanaa nchi limefutia usajili wa Msanii Godfrey Tumaini aka Dudubya kutokujihisisha na shughuli zozot za sanaa kuanzia leo tarehe 07/01/2019. BASATA imechukua hatua hiyo baada ya msanii huyo kukiuka wito wa Baraza la Sanaa la Taifa ambao ulimtaka kufika BASATA kwa mujubu wa sharia na Kanunu za Baraza. Baraza linatoa onyo kwa Taasisi, Kampuni na mtu yeyote kutofanya kazi ya Sanaa na msanii huyu” reads the letter.

This is not the first time Dudubaya is being banned from doing music. In May this last year, he was banned after mocking the late Clouds Media Group Boss Ruge Mutahaba.

This comes weeks after BASATA gave Rapper Roasa Ree the green light to continue with her music career. Rosa had been banned for 6 months from participating in any music related activities over a nude video “Vitamin U” she did with her Kenyan boyfriend and fellow singer Timmy Tdat.