Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko gifted his adopted son Gift Moses Osinya a brand new Mercedes Benz upon turning 19, during an exquisite Birthday party that was held at his home.

Sonko shared a number of photos and videos of Osinya cruising in his new convertible Mercedes Benz accompanied with a beautiful birthday message.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY GIFT OSINYA. Another year older and another reason to celebrate, as you turn 19 today, the seven years we have so far shared with you while growing up are like treasures to our family, I can remember your moment of tears during the first difficult days you joined us as a family, but today i tell the rest of the world that the devil is a liar for God wiped your tears with abundant happiness and love. Gift, you are a gift of blessing as part of our family, may you be gifted with life's biggest joy. Thanks for being a wonderful son to us. We are so fortunate to have a fantastic son like you. Happy birthday once more” reads Governor Sonko Birthday message to Gift.

Governor Sonko gifts adopted son Gift Osinya brand new Mercedes Benz as he turns 19 (Photos)

Joined Lenana High school

In 2016, Gift scored 399 marks in his KCPE exam and got a reward of Ksh399,000 from Sonko who was by then the Nairobi senator. He later joined Lenana High school, where he is excepted to complete his O level studies this year.

Sonko adopted Gift alongside his younger brother Satrine Osinya after they miraculously survived a terror attack in 2014.

Terrorist Attack

Their mother was killed during the attack where terrorists stormed Joy Jesus Church in Likoni, Mombasa, and shot worshippers indiscriminately. Six people died in the raid.

Satrine, who was 18-months-old at the time, was left with a bullet lodged in his head and had to undergo an operation at Kenyatta National Hospital to remove it.

Photos

