Governor Sonko’s advice to young couples as he celebrates 21st marriage anniversary

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has sent out a word of advice to young couples asking them to emulate former Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza and his wife.

Sonko who was celebrating his 21st marriage anniversary shared a picture of the Nkurunziza family pointing out that from living in a small house, they grew to become the first family of Burundi.

He went on to state that marriage is sweet and young couples should not let disagreements break their families.

“As I celebrate my 21st marriage anniversary today with my wife Primrose, I would like to encourage all the young couple to emulate the late President of Burundi Pierre Nkurunziza and his 1st Girlfriend Denise Nkurunziza who until his death was his wife and the 1st Lady of Burundi.

The two as evident in the attached photos have been living together in a single room as a couple for so many years. They later grew together in love and became the First Family of Burundi. Marriage is sweet and lovely. Don't let little disagreements break up your families,” read part of his post.

The Nairobi Governor asked ladies to be patient with their men and stick by them as they hustle, and support them as much as they can.

To men, Sonko said that they have to respect their women as he went ahead to give an examples of Opposition leader Raila Odinga whose wife did not leave him after being in detention for all the years he was detained by the Moi government.

He also mentioned himself, President Uhuru Kenyatta and DP William Ruto as people who have been through thick and thin with their women and are as great as they are now.

“Ladies, be patient with your man as he hustles. Stick by him, support him as much as possible. Nanyinyi wanaume respect your girlfriend/wife. Unaweza lala njaa siku kadha..... Do not leave him because he is broke or in prison. When Raila Odinga was in detention Ida Odinga didn't dump him, also when I was in Prison my wife Primrose never left me"

"President Uhuru and William Ruto walivumilana na bibi zao Margret and Rachel for so many years, look at what they are today? Life has ups and downs, but if the two of you stick together, you will look back at such photos, and say- wow!!!!!,” stated Governor Sonko.

He went on to call on young couples to always make sure they make their partners happy during this cold season.

“Sweet dream make your girlfriend/wife/partner happy during this cold season na wale wako na kitambi itisheni mukoberoo from western don't use viagra and your marriage/relationship will never be the same again. Mambo yakulewa alafu kulala fofofo muwache,” said Sonko.