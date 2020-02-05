Tanzanian socialite and singer Hamisa Mobetto has addressed widely circulated claims that she was back with her baby daddy and WCB boss Diamond Platnumz.

In an interview with a Tanzanian station, Ms Mobetto stated that it was hard for her to respond to things written by people who write whatever they want.

She went on to say that she is single and happy, insisting that there is no man on earth that is in another relationship she (Hamisa) would like to be with.

Hamisa Mobetto addresses allegations of getting back with baby daddy Diamond Platnumz

Ms Mobetto noted that she loves her privacy and everything in her life, to be worried about things people write on social media just because they want to write.

“Itakuwa kwanza vigumu sana kujibu kila kitu ambacho kinaandikwa katika mtandao kwa sababu mwisho wa siku mtu yeyote ambaye ana simu anaweza akaandika. Hata ukijisikia ukiamka asubuhi useme nimemkuta Hamisa yuko na mlinzi haibadilishi chochote. Mimi what I can say is niko single, I’m very much single, I’m happy being single. Siko katika relationship yeyote. Hakuna mwanaume yeyote ambaye yuko kwa mwanamke mwingine ambaye namtamani ama natamani kuwa naye ama nataka kuwa naye. I’m very happy. What I can say is I’m single na pia siwezi kuwa najibu kila kitu ambacho mtu mmoja tu anaamua kuandika. Mimi nina maisha yangu binafsi and I love my privacy na napenda sana maisha yangu na kila kitu kwenye maisha yangu. Kwahiyo siwezi nikaangaika na kila kitu mtu moja, ama wawili, ama watatu wanachojiskia kuandika,” said Hamisa Mobetto.

Hamisa Mobetto addresses allegations of getting back with baby daddy Diamond Platnumz

Reports of Diamond getting back with Ms Mobetto went around after the WCB boss bailed out on his girlfriend Tanasha Donna’s EP launch party in Nairobi, in the name of attending to an emergency back at home.

A few hours later, Hamisa was spotted with Diamond’s sister Esma Platnumz at her shop after she shared a video of Esma on her insta-stories.

This act left many followers asking questions on what was going on, with Tanzanian gossip sites concluding that the two were back together.

Esma, Mama Diamond and Hamisa

Asked if the two were back together, Esma said; “Watu wanasema kuwa Hamissa wamerudiana na Diamond lakini si ukweli yaani huo ni uwongo na pia ni uchonganishi. Halafu mi sipendi kitu kama hicho unajua mtu kuanza kuongea kitu ambacho sicho. Yaani watu lazima waongee.”