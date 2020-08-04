Fashionpreneur cum vixen Hamisa Mobetto has sent out a message of appreciation to her baby daddy Diamond Platnumz for entrusting her Fashion house “Mobetto Styles” to tailor the suit he wore at his Sister’s wedding.

On Tuesday, Mobetto put up Chibu Dangote’s photo rocking a maroon Suit, saluting him for his endless support; asking God to bless him abundantly.

“Thank You for your Endless support, Ubarikiwe zaidi na Zaidi 🙏🏾🙌🏽. Good News Sasa @mobettostyles Tunashona Suits za Kiume Classy & Unique .✨ Karibuni sana. kwa maelezo zaiid tafadhali Tupigie kwa Simu number . +255 677667788 @mobettostyles @mobettostyles 💕 Tupo makumbusho opposite millenium towers,” shared Hamisa Mobetto.

Diamond Platnumz and Hamisa Mobetto (Instagram)

Mobetto Styles

Ms Mobetto’s message comes hours after the WCB CEO (Diamond) shared photos on Instagram, revealing that his suit was made by Hamisa.

“Hakika Ilikuwa ni siku ya Faraja... Shukran kwa vazi hili la pili @mobettostyles ..... @_esmaplatnumz & @msizwa23 WEDDING #EMWedding,” shared Diamond.

On July 18th, Hamisa also dressed Chibu Dangote for the “I AM ZUCHU” concert through her brand Mobetto Styles.

Diamond Platnumz at Esma's Wedding (Instagram)

Diamond Platnumz at Esma's Wedding (Instagram)

In Talking Terms

The two, who were once a couple, seem to be rekindling their lost love after years of not talking, based on the fact that Ms Mobetto was accused of taking Diamond to a witch-doctor to make him marry her back in 2018.

Just the other day, Mobetto disclosed that currently she talks a lot with Diamond who doubles up as her business advisor whenever she has an idea that requires a third eye before actualization.

“Kwanza Kabisa kila mtu inafaa ajue kwamba mimi na Diamond tunaonge sana, tunaonana sana. Nikiwa labda na wazo la Biashara ananishauri, akiwa na jambo lolote anaomba ushauri, kwa hivyo tunaona na kusapotiana hapa na pale.

Lakini swala la Ndoa ni kitu ambacho kiko very sensitive, unajua Ndoa inapangwa na Mwenyezi Mungu and I don’t know what the future holds. So sina jibu sahihi kwa hilo swali,” said Hamisa Mobetto.

