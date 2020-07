On Wednesday, Konde Music Worldwide CEO Harmonize got the rare opportunity to perform at the burial ceremony of former Tanzanian President Benjamin William Mkapa who was laid to rest in Mtwara.

An emotional Harmonize was forced to cut short his performance (Mid-way) as he broke down, after being overwhelmed by emotions. At that time Konde Boy was performing his new tune dubbed “AMEN” a special tribute song composed for the late Mkapa.

However, a number of gossip pages and fans in Tanzania were quick to share mixed reactions, a section arguing that his breakdown was not genuine but clout chasing.

Singer Harmonize

Others pointed out that he was performing a sad song and controlling emotions in such a somber mood, when the country is mourning an Icon who impacted the society greatly is not easy.

Nevertheless, Tanzanians seem to forget so easily, President John Pombe Magufuli and retired President Jakaya Kikwete also shed tears mourning Mkapa, but when it comes to Harmonize people want to blow it out of proportion.

Also Read: President Magufuli brings Diamond, Alikiba and Harmonize together (Photos)

Reactions;

kokusima_ ‘yaan hamo kulia imekuwa kiki ila wale waliozimia pale taifa amkuwaona 🙄”

carrymastory ‘Wabongo bwana yani @harmonize_tz kulia Msibani imekuwa Kiki? 🙄🙄🙄😂😂😂😂 @vunjabei bora hata yeye msanii kaenda na kamuimbia Mzee wetu mzee Mkapa 😭😭😭😭”

Harmonize

dida_bint_abuu ‘Analia yeye Ila mie naona aibu😁😁😁”

citymichambo “Tatizo akili Awana ivi unawez ukaenda msibani ukakumbuka msib wa nyumbani au maombelezo ukajikuta machozi yanakutoka nawanao muona huyu kaliya kinafki wote ni teum Domo 😆😅😂😃🙂🙂”

mariomwai ‘ukifiwa ndo utajua analia nn”

queenkisweet “Khaaaaa Yani watu wengine akili zenu ziko msambaani kweli hizo nyimbo anzoimba Ni za isia ya kifo binadamu yoyote akipatwa na hizo hisia michoz lazima itatoka sa sijui mumeona kikigani hapo😏😏😏au mulitaka aimbe welcome to my bedroom”

madam_katunzi_decoration “Si ndo Apo...kwani msibani inatakiwa kucheka??😢”

dorismwakoba “Analia km Nani eeeh 😂😂😂”

cookie_terrece “Wimbo wa hisia huu machoz lazima.. Ndio maana hata kanisan tukiabudu kwa roho na kweli tunaliaa”

winniefriedah27 “Kama ni Kiki na wao walie. Vitu vingine wanamsema vibaya tu harmonize. Kwamba yeye hana zuri? Ifike mahali watu waache ushabiki wa kijinga. Mi Tim mond but sioni kosa huyu kulia”

mariamlihuwi “Rais mwenyewe kalia sasa yy nani asilie kama kk bas in wengi”

real.don.omar ‘Kiki 🤣🤣🤣🤣 Alishapanga cha kufanya”

njegelendogo “korosho kwa kiki halafu hadi msibani”

moshiliteje2 “Mwacheni ni chinga mwenzie anapaswa kulia yule ni shujaa wa kusini na Tanzania”

2718.rey ‘So magufuli na wengine waliolia ni kiki pia.waja hacheni uboya”

coxdawayao “WABONGO WANATAKA ASILIE AMBEBE SARA MSIBANI WABONGO HAWANAGA DOGO😂”

Video Courtesy