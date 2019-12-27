Kenyan socialite Huddah Monroe has said that Tanzanian singer and Konde Music Worldwide (KMW) boss Harmonize is not her type.

The socialite, who spoke while responding to questions from her fans, swore that they have never been a couple.

Ms Monroe explained that they were in South Africa with Zari and Diamond when he sat on Konde Boy for a selfie but it turned out to be a video.

Harmonize is not my type – Huddah Monroe speaks on their intimate video

She insisted that they did not kiss as the video has been highly misinterpreted by netizens.

“To be honest to God, Konde Boy is not my type of guy. We just sat, I was with Zari and Diamond and we were just having a good time and then I sat on him to take a selfie and then it ended up being a video and it looked like we were kissing and we were not. He’s not my kind of guy. He’s not my type,” she said.

Prezzo with Huddah

Dating Prezzo

Huddah Monroe in another video disclosed that it is true he dated controversial rapper Prezzo but just for a short while, before they parted ways.

She however, said that they remain to be good friends until today.

Ms Huddah also denied getting her fame from the Big Brother Africa (BBA) competition, stating that she only stayed in it for two weeks, which would not have helped her much.