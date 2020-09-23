Singer Rajab Abdul Kahali alias Harmonize has lectured one of his fans who reached out to him with news that Diamond Platnumz and Zuchu’s new song #Cheche had been pulled down from YouTube.

An angry Konde Boy, lashed out at the fan, stating that it’s not good to celebrate other people’s misfortunes as a copyright strike is not a new thing in the music industry.

In his message, Konde Boy advised the fan that it’s good to wish others well and pray that the issue is resolved and the song gets back on YouTube.

“Video ya Cehche imefutwa huko kwa Wazee wa Copy” @Aucho_bill reported to Harmonize.

Zuchu, Harmonize and Diamond Platnumz

Don't celebrate

The Konde Gang President responded “@Aucho_bill Sasa Kilicho kufurahisha nini Bro mpaka ulete hizi habari kwa shamra shamra…?? Au ulihisi ndio utanifurahisha ajali kazi, ku copy ni kawaida hasa ukiwa umefanya mambo mengi ubongo ni kawaida kujaa…kwa uwezo wa mungu itarudi tuhurumiane ili tuione pepo ya Mungu...One Love”.

Cheche was pulled down from YouTube on Monday after a copyright strike was filed by a guy a called Tony Anthony.

“Video unavailable

This video is no longer available due to a copyright claim by Tony Antony,” reads the message from YouTube.

Zuchu

The song in question #Cheche was trending at No. 1 both in Kenya and Tanzania, and had garnered over 2.5 million views within 5 days of being released.

On the other hand, Zuchu has refuted claims of copying Tanasha Donna’s song Ride.

“Idea ya kuimba kihispania ilikuja baada ya Kusikiliza beat la wimbo wa CHECHE , Sikumuiga Tanasha” said Zuchu.