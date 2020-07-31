Harmonize signs Nigerian singer Skales under his Konde Music Worldwide label

Konde Music Worldwide boss Rajab Abdul Kahali aka Harmonize has signed Nigerian singer and rapper Skales under his record label.

Harmonize and Skales made the announcement of their new deal on Friday via their official social media pages.

“AFRICA MUSIC DREAMING TO THE 🌍🌍 we are happy 😊 to welcome Genius Musician 👨‍🎤 from Nigeria 🇳🇬 my Brother @youngskales WELCOME TO THE FAMILY @kondegang I S S A DREAM TEAM 💪 #KONDEMUSICWORLDWIDE🌍 #OKGANG For Bookings @choppa_tz #KONDEGANF4EVERYBOD,” said Harmonize.

In a separate post, Skales who is famed for the song Fire Waist featuring Harmonize said that Konde Music Worldwide will be his official management for East Africa and anyone interested in working with him should contact the Harmonize owned record label.

“Hello my East African lovers, I have officially come on board with Konde Music. The team @kondegang will now stand as my management in East Africa. Holler @choppa_tz for all things Skales in East Africa. #OHKEntertainment #KondeMusic #KollerTunezEntertainment LET'S GO!!! 🌍🇹🇿🇳🇬,” he stated.

Young Skales becomes the second artiste to be signed under Konde Music after Tanzanian Ibraah.

Harmonize and Skales have collaborated in different songs before and working together will not be as challenging, because of the chemistry they have built over time.

Harmonize and Skales have three times before blessed their fans with hits like; Fire Waist, Oyoyo and Oliver Twist II remix featuring Nigerian musician Falz.