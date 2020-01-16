A few days ago, Red Cross owned Switch TV let go some of its presenters from popular show ChatSpot.

Some of those who were released by the station are Nonny Gathoni and Jacky Matubia who promised to be back on the screens soon.

In posts seen by Pulse Live, Instagram comedian Terence Creative’s wife Milly Chebby could have replaced her longtime friend Matubia from the entertainment show.

Has Milly Chebby joined popular Switch TV show?

Chebby has been hosting the show this whole week alongside King Kaka’s wife Nana Owiti and the two remaining hosts Kush Tracy and Mary Mwikali who was poached from Standard Group’s KTN.

Switch TV has been making structural changes from its management down to the shows that air on the newly TV station.

Before fully joining the girl squad on ChatSpot, King Kaka’s wife had hosted the show for a week as a guest host.

Her husband then took to Instagram to share the news that Nana would be a co-host on the show with his fans, stating that he was eagerly waiting to see her host the show.

“Hii maua ndio utaniambia nani alikupea. While wengine wanaitishana change Hapo, The Queen will be hosting ChatSpot on Switch Tv from 5:50 , Tune in , Wacha nichome Pop Corn hapa na strong tea nikingoja. @nanaowiti,” read King Kaka’s caption.