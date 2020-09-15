Kenyan socialite and beautypreneur, Vera Sidika has finally cleared the air on her alleged relationship with Nigerian singer Burna Boy.

In a recent interview with on #BongaNaJalas, Ms Sidika who was asked if she was dating the singer said it was not true, and that Burna Boy has a girlfriend.

“Is it true that you are dating Burba Boy?” Asked Jalang’o.

“I’m not dating Burna Boy. He has a girlfriend. Its not true. How did you even end up asking me that question?” responded Vera who wondered where the question came from.

Vera Sidika clears the air on alleged relationship with Burna Boy

Jalang’o then explained that the story was out there with reports all over that the two were a couple, remarks she said should only be treated as rumours, because rumours will always be there.

“The story was out there. There’s a time everybody talked about it. A few blogs wrote about it if you just google Vera-Burna Boy it will just come. There were rumours left right and centre,” said Jalang’o.

Ms Sidika added that, “Rumours are always rumours, and will always be rumours.”

Reports of Burna Boy and Vera Sidika dating surfaced after the two were spotted at the same gun range in Los Angeles, California in the United States, and later on spotted at the same Mini race car place.

During this time, there were rumours that Burna Boy had parted ways with his girlfriend Stefflon Don.

Despite Vera and Burna having been spotted on the same locations on the same day, at no point did they appear in the same picture.