Nigerian rapper Blaq Bonez has been forced to apologize to rapper Khaligraph Jones after threatening to drop a diss track on grounds that he did not deserve to be crowned the Best rapper in Africa at Sound City MVP Awards.

On Sunday, Blaq Bonez took to social media to belittle Papa Jones, stating the he (Bonez) is the best rapper of all time and Sound City MVP awards got it wrong when they handed the award to Khaligraph.

“Somebody tell Khaligraph that I’m still the best rapper in Africa Sound City got it wrong. Diss track in the morning, you know what I mean!!!” said Blaq Bonez.

Rapper Blaq Bonez. Khaligraph Jones reacts after Nigerian Rapper Blaq Bonez started beefing with him for being crowned king on rap in Africa

Forced to swallow his pride

However, Bonez was forced to swallow his pride and apologize to Khaligraph saying “Lmaoo I’m kidding about a diss track oo. Wtf you people are taking me too seriously. Congrats @Khalipgraph Jones. And I’m sorry.”

In a quick rejoinder, the OG accepted the apology, promising to square it out with all Nigerian rappers. He said that Blaq Bonez has provoked him and it’s time to teach the whole Nigerian industry how the rap game is done.

“Nigga has apologized. What a shame . I was so excited , now am gonna diss each and every one of you all Nigerian rappers and becaome the top Nigerian rapper then apply for Citizenship. There cause every doing afro pop now,” reacted Khaligraph.

The Nigerian Rap game is in Your hands

The Yego hitmaker added that “@blaqbonez The Nigerian Rap game is in Your hands right now, You can decide to save them by dropping that disstrack or you can wait for Thanos to come and wipe out everybody, you have a few hours, Think about it. Wasted Drip, thought you was gonna go on stage with it to take the award, take them back to the stylist now”

Blaq Bonez signed off with “ @khaligraph_jones everyone wants a taste of that Nigerian hype, your move g. Lmao you’re wasting punchlines bro, go to the studio”

Jones won the best Hip Hop act in the just concluded Sound City MVP Awards which was held in Eko Convention Centre in Lagos, Nigeria.