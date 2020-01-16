Media Personality Lillian Muli shut down a fan who tried to insinuate that she had broken up with her husband Jared Nevaton.

On Wednesday, Muli put up a meme that reads “#2020 Tumeamua Bibi akileta Kichwa usimchape, mpandishe cheo awe Bibi Mkubwa #Endyearmensconfrnce”.

The meme promoted as section of her followers to join the conversation sharing their thoughts.

“Haiya! I wanna hear your thoughts priss? Will you maintain shallap?...(will you shutup?)... As for me kaba gue...” posed Lillian Muli.

TV Girl Lillian Muli

My Husband

One user identified as Ben Kenyan1, commented on the post insinuating that the Citizen TV news anchor had broken up with her Baby daddy again.

“@Kwani Ombongi amekuwa ex. Hawa Wakamba” reads @Benkenyan1 reaction.

In a quick rejoinder, Muli insisted that Ombogi is and will always be her husband.

“@BenKenyan1 … No! he is and always will be my husband… Infact nowadays I live in Kisii” reads Ms Muli’s response.

TV Girl Lillian Muli

Fake People

In a separate post, the mother of two called out fake people who always wait to celebrate other people's wins but never present during your struggles.

“The same same ish different day I choose to say out with the old me in with the new me! Meaning if we don't talk or hook up often we won't hook up on Birthdays or Funerals or weddings...too many people out here pretending they care either when you are Dead, getting married or throwing an epic Bash! When you are Dead (They post your pics and say how awesome you were; yet you hadn't seen or heard from them in years)...When they hear you are getting married ( they want the juice on who you are marrying and why in Gods name that person is marrying your crazy ass lol also they want an invite if it's a high society wedding)...oh dont get me started on the bashes...on your broke days you will regret spending so much on people,” said Ms Muli.