Citizen TV actor Ken Gichoya popularly known as Njoro has opened up on how instrumental late Charles Bukeko aka Papa Shirandula was in his life.

Speaking when he appeared on #BongaNaJalas, an emotional Njoro said that Papa Shirandula, was not just a friend, but was more of a brother to him.

He went on to mention instances where he had issues with his wife and each time he asked the late Papa Shirandula to talk to his wife, he would do it and their problem would always get solved.

He was not a friend, but a brother – Njoro opens up on how instrumental Papa Shirandula was in his life

“Papa was not a friend to me he was a brother to me wakati nilikuwa na mashida nyumbani nilikuwa nikipigia Papa akuje aongee na bibi yangu mambo inakamilika. Papa alikuwa anasolve shida zangu za nyumbani,” said Njoro.

The funny man added that they also made investments together and whenever one wanted to set up businesses for their wives, they would always consult one another and do it together like brothers.

Njoro mentioned that whenever he bought land they would always be together even when the construction works begun, he’d be with them.

“Second in terms of investments tulikuwa tunainvest na Papa tunaulizana sasa wife nikimuongezea hii project atakuwaje,” added Njoro.

Papa Shirandula burial

Ken Gichoya aka Njoro’s words come barely two days after Papa Shirandula was laid to rest in his rural home in Nanderema, in Busia County.

His burial took place on Monday morning, barely two days after he passed on while awaiting to be admitted for treatment at the Karen Hospital.

Veteran actor Papa Shirandula laid to rest in early morning burial in Busia

Shirandula’s burial was attended by fellow actors and comedians he worked with on his Citizen TV program Papa Shirandula and family members, in close observance of set covid-19 guidelines.