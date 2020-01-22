Here is why Joyce Omondi's fashion sense will leave you dazzled (photos)

Switch Tv presenter and gospel singer Joyce Omondi is undeniably one of the stylish media personalities we have in Kenya.

Ms Joyce who is Waihiga Mwaura's wife, has an amazing sense of fashion that is admirable by many. She has proved that fashion has no boundaries and any piece of outfit can look good on you as long as you know how to dress your body and match the pieces perfectly.

In a world where people equate beauty to showing acres of skin, Joyce has showed that you can be descent, reserved and still be elegant, trendy and glamorous. The Tumaini singer has made long dresses look beautiful as well as pleated skirts; dresses many ladies shy away from. She knows how to blend well with colors and her perfect face beat and accessories complete her looks.

Here are some of the photos of the lovely singer. Take a look and be the judge.

