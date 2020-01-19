Comedian Sande Bush alias Dr. Ofweneke was treated to a surprise birthday party by his close friends and relatives on Sunday.

The elated comedian took to Instagram to share photos of the birthday party as well as thank his friends for the first ever birthday surprise party in his life.

“THE EAGLE🦅🦅🦅 | I can never thank everyone enough who went out of their way to give me my first ever birthday surprise party!! | It was the best!! | To the whole team led by my Head Of Sales and Products at @bluebeeagencyke @mcelikenya you did a good job!! |” read one of his captions.

Here’s how Dr Ofweneke’s birthday went down (photos)

The party comes a few days after he and his girlfriend and his girlfriend have welcomed a new born into their family named Eisley Favor Sande.

A thankful Dr. Ofweneke shared the good news via his Instagram, promising to do everything within his capacity to provide for his daughter and ensure she is accorded a decent life.

Photos

