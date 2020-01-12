Here’s how Vanessa Mdee and hubby Rotimi are spending their vacation in Dubai (Photos)

Tanzania singer Vanessa Mdee and her hubby Rotimi are having a good time in Dubai according to the photos seen by Pulse Live.

The singer took to Instagram to post lovely pictures of their vacation where they both dazzled in white outfits.

"Visited Old Dubai today, we took a stroll down memory lane through the narrow streets of the Gold and Spice Souk. Dubai’s history is beautiful and enchanting. These houses were built hundreds of years ago and you can still see some of the sea shells in the corals used to build the homes." read her caption

Last year In October, the cash madame hit maker came out to confirm her relationship with Power actor Rotimi popularly known as Andre Coleman in the series.

In a phone Interview with Clouds FM, Ms Mdee admitted being in a romantic relationship with Rotimi and stated that they were keeping the relationship private.

“Nipo Miami ndio na Mpenzi wangu, sio siri kwamba tuna mahusiano, its not a secret. But we would like to keep our relationship private. We love and respect each other so much and wanna keep building" said Vanessa Mdee.

