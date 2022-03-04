Popular Hollywood actress vacationing in Kenya [Photos]

Nixon together with her wife, education activist Christine Marinoni and son Max Ellington enjoyed the finer things that Kenya has to offer. From spending a few nights at the antique colonial Ndemi Guest House to enjoying a sunset cruise in Lamu.

From the pictures, it appears Nixon and her family who were chaperoned by Jerotich Seii Jerotich, an independent consultant and human rights defender had an amazing time in Kenya.

"Postcards from Kenya. Grateful to experience this amazing country with family & friends! A special thank you to @JerotichSeii for showing us how beautiful Kenya is & hosting us at her Ndemi guest house, & to Rose for topping off our experience with some of Africa’s best wines!," read Nixon's tweet.

Not only is Nixon an actress but also a budding politician

Nixon is an American actress and activist who made her Broadway theatre debut in The Philadelphia Story in 1980.

She played Miranda Hobbes in the hit TV series Sex and the City, for which she won an Emmy in 2004. In 2006, she won a Tony for her performance in Rabbit Hole.

Nixon was an actress all through her years at Hunter College Elementary School and Hunter College High School (class of 1984), often taking time away from school to perform in film and on stage.

On March 19, 2018, Nixon announced that she would challenge incumbent New York Governor Andrew Cuomo in the Democratic primary. “I love New York, and today I’m announcing my candidacy for governor,” she tweeted.

However, she faced an uphill battle, as a poll released that day showed Governor Cuomo holding a commanding lead of 66 percent to 19 percent over her among Democratic voters.