Actress Regina King's son commits suicide 3 days after birthday

Our family is devastated at the deepest level - Regina King

Hollywood actress Regina King has made a heartbreaking statement to confirm that her only child, Ian Alexander Jr has sadly passed away at only 26.

Confirming the news, Regina wrote in a statement: "Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian.

"He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you."

Ian was like his father (Ian Alexander Sr) when it came to music, with Regina previously telling the media that the DJ was "an amazing young man."

While she has had huge success as an actor and director, she was always adamant that Ian was the one thing that brought her the most pride, and nothing was stronger than her love for her son.

"You don't know what unconditional love is. You may say you do, but if you don't have a child, you don't know what that is," she explained at the time. "When you experience it, it's the most fulfilling [thing] ever."

King shared a close bond with her son, who often accompanied her to events and called her 'super mom' at the 2019 Golden Globes.

King separated from Ian's father in 2007, after nine years of marriage. In 2017 King revealed on an episode of The View that the two share matching tattoos.

She said: 'We were taking Kabbalah classes. He said, let's choose three [designs] each and not tell each other which ones they are and whichever one is matching, that's the one we're going to get tattooed — and we both chose unconditional love'.

