An update on ailing Churchill show comedian Ben Maurice Onyango popularly known as Othuol Othuol is out and he has been diagnosed with a growth in his brain but doctors could not confirm if it's a tumor or not.

According to the Chairman of Comedians In Kenya Society, Ken Waudo who spoke to Pulse Live, Othuol’s MRI scan was released on July 1st, 2020 and it indicates that he has an abnormal infection in the brain and will remain in hospital for the next 6 weeks.

“The first MRI scan for the hospitalized Comedian Ben Maurice Onyango popularly known as Othuol Othuol results were released and indicate he has an abnormal infection in the brain. The medics told us they could not confirm if it's a tumor or not.Consequently this means he will remain under hospital scrutiny for the next 6 WEEKS as well as under medication as subscribed. Within a period of two weeks from now, he'll have to undergo another MRI scan if there's no change,” Ken Waudo told Pulse Live.

Comedian Othuol Othuol

Comedians Ke

Waudo added that; “As #ComediansKE Society we are keen to see Comedian Othuol Othuol back on his feet.”

Othuol was admitted at Kenyatta National Hospital on June 24, 2020 after fainting at home.

For the past 2 years, Othuol Othuol has been in and out of Hospital. In November last year, the comedian was again hospitalized after being diagnosed with TB and Vitamin D deficiency.

Comedian Othuol Othuol

Kasee's postmortem report

On the other hand, Waudo told this writer that the postmortem conducted on the late comedian Joseph Musyoka Kivindu AKA Kasee was not conclusive and samples have been taken to Government chemist for further analysis before the final report is released.

The postmortem fee was facilitated by comedian MC Jessy.

"Postmortem was conducted on the late comedian Joseph Musyoka Kivindu AKA Kasee as faciltated by one of our senior member Mc Jessy.

The revelations from the exercise were not conclusive hence samples were taken to Government chemist for further analysis before final report is handed to authorities and family. We also encourage fellow comedians and public to desist from speculations as we await the results. We are also encouraging messages of condolences, which we will deliver them to the family.

Churchill show Comedian Kasee is Dead #RIPKasee

Tomorrow,3rd July 2020 we will have an informal session with family at their Kawangware home.The late comedian is scheduled for final rites at his fathers home in Itumunduni, Matuu Machakos on Saturday 4th of July. There will be a short prayer session at Chiromo Mortuary that morning at 8 am before travelling to Machakos for interment later on in the day.

As #ComediansKE Society we are keen on ensuring that Comedian Kasee gets a deserved well respected send off - his memorial will be held at a later date so that his fans, colleagues and fellow comedians can have the opportunity to tribute him,” said Ken Waudo in statement.