Kahush inspired by Nyashinki's wedding says he's next

I am next - Kahush.

Celebrated artist Nyashinski and Zia Bett's private wedding on Friday, December 10 has inspired fellow rapper Kahush to also tie the knot.

The entire music industry as well as fans were shocked when news broke out that the couple held an exclusive ceremony only attended by family, friends and a few A-list celebrities.

The Mi Siwezi hit maker joined fans in congratulating the newly weds but also mentioned that he most definitely will be the next celebrity to dip his hands in the murky waters that is marriage.

Kahush popularly known by his hit song Mastingo featuring Chris Kaiga disclosed in September that he is single, however, noting that he is open to a relationship because he is lonely.

Speaking in an interview, the rapper disclosed that he is a very low key person and likes to keep his relationship private.

“How can you be lonely and you have women fans all over you? Explain to me how you are lonely and you have 1000 female fans?” Kahush was asked.

Kahush has a crush on media personality Tracy Wanjiru
Kahush has a crush on media personality Tracy Wanjiru Tracy Wanjiru Pulse Live Kenya

The rapper then responded; “I am lonely. I am really open to anything at this point.” Kahush also opened up on his crush on media personality Tracy Wanjiru terming her a special somebody that he can risk it all for.

“One girl maybe is Tracy Wanjiru. That’s my crush. I think meeting her is a privilege. I even wanted her to be in my music video,” he said.

Nyashinki's wedding

The invites only affair was super hush-hush just like his traditional wedding over 6 months ago.
The invites only affair was super hush-hush just like his traditional wedding over 6 months ago. Pulse Live Kenya

Some of the notable celebrities in attendance were Nyashinski’s former Kleptomaniax bandmate Collo, DJ Stylez, Big Pin, Wahu.

Nyashinski’s best man was his former manager turned movie producer Fakii Liwali and the lineup also included fellow musician Nameless. The Master of Ceremony was Robert Burale.

The bride walked down the aisle to her husband’s biggest hit and wedding favourite Malaika.

